Police identify armed man shot by officers at Texas store

This undated photo provided by the Weslaco Police Department shows Marco Antonio Sigala Jr. Officers fatally shot Sigala Jr., after he entered a South Texas store armed with a semi-automatic rifle and later shot a pistol at police Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Police in the city about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville previously said Sigala Jr. argued with a customer before being confronted by officers. (Weslaco Police Department via AP)

WESLACO, Texas (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who officers fatally shot after he entered a South Texas store armed with a semi-automatic rifle and later shot a pistol at police.

Weslaco police say 27-year-old Marco Antonio Sigala Jr. exchanged gunfire with officers and was killed Monday at a Walmart Supercenter.

Police in the city about 60 miles northwest of Brownsville have said he argued with a customer before being confronted by officers.

But Officer Eric Hernandez says little more is known about why the man entered the store dressed in black and carrying two guns.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)