LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday morning identified the body found in the 3200 block of 4th Street on Monday as Larry Kendrick, 54.

According to a report from LPD, Kendrick’s body was discovered by a person who was fishing in the area on Monday night at 7:38 p.m. The fisherman told officers “his lure stuck on some brush in the lake” and found Kendrick’s body in the water.

“Metro continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kendrick’s death and is currently awaiting autopsy results,” LPD said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806)741-1000.

