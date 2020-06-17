Police identify man found dead in Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas — On Wednesday afternoon, Levelland Police released the name of a man found dead on June 10 near the intersection of 13th Street and West Avenue.

Police identified him as Danny Rae nations, 57.

The following is a statement from police:

On the date of 06/10/2020 Levelland Police provided information regarding a deceased person located near the intersection of 13th Street and West Ave in Levelland Texas.

The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Danny Rae Nations of Levelland, Texas. While the circumstances of the case were suspicious, the preliminary autopsy report leads us to believe the victims death was not homicide in nature. Although, the Levelland Police Department will continue to investigate the case as a homicide until the toxicology report and final autopsy report are received.

It is the intent of the Levelland Police Department to conduct with most thorough investigation and are asking anyone who may believe they have information to contact Detective R. Nino at 806-894-6164.