LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police department revealed new details, including the identity of a man found with a deadly gunshot wound after crashing his car into a home in the 3900 block of Salem Avenue early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from LPD, Robert Baigen, 42, was pronounced deceased after he was taken to University Medical Center.

3900 block of Salem Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LPD said it appeared Baigen was shot after he was “involved in an altercation” in the 4700 block of 35th Street. He drove away and crashed into a home on Salem Avenue, according to police.

Police said the case remained under investigation. According to LPD, there was “no apparent threat to the public.”

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit continues to investigate after a man with a gunshot wound was discovered after crashing his vehicle into a home.

End of release