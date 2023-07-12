LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department identified the man killed in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon as Chad Reed, 45. Police asked for help identifying and locating suspects in the homicide.

LPD was initially called to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street at 12:06 p.m. Photos showed a crowd at the scene, along with investigators from the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit and the Texas Anti-Gang Unit

1900 block of East Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806)-741-1000. A reward up to $5,000 was offered, police said. Callers can remain anonymous.

LUBBOCK, TX) – Investigators with the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect or suspects in an East Lubbock homicide that left 45 year-old Chad Reed dead.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of East Auburn Street on July 11th at 12:06 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located Reed deceased inside his house, prompting Metro to respond to the scene. In addition, investigators with the Texas Anti-Gang Unit also responded to assist in canvassing the area.

If anyone has any information about this homicide, they are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, as they could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000. Callers can remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.