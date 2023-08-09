LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday morning identified the victim in a deadly North Lubbock rollover as John Cook, 70.

Police were called to the 3400 block of North University Avenue at 4:32 p.m. on Tuesday. LPD said it appeared Cook was driving north when the vehicle lost control and hit a curb before it rolled over.

The LPD front desk initially said one person had serious injuries. LPD later stated, “Cook was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.