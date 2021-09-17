Police identify man seriously injured in Hilltop shooting, other details

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department identified the name of the individual who suffered serious injuries in an overnight East Lubbock shooting Wednesday.

LPD identified the shooting victim on Friday in a police report as Bradley Davis, 32.













While near the area of East 4th Street, officers heard several gun shots just after midnight and immediately responded. Police found Davis lying on his side with a gunshot wound at or around his lower left ribs. One of the officers began first aid until EMS arrived.

“I observed multiple shell casings starting just in front of [a specific] apartment,” an officer wrote. The shell casings appeared to come from more than one gun and were found in two different locations. The officer also saw nearby vehicles with damage from gunshots.

The police report said, “Subjects on scene advised the suspect vehicle was a passenger car gray in color but were not able to provide further information.” Officers were not able to identify the shooter on scene and were not able to talk to Davis because of the severity of his injuries.

As officers got close to the Hilltop Apartments, a call to dispatch reported that a person had been shot on the north side of the apartment complex, according to police.