Police identify suspect in officer involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police have identified 41-year-old Jerome Garcia as the suspect involved in Monday nights officer-involved shooting.

“This could have ended very differently for everyone involved,” said Assistant Chief in charge of the bureau of operations for the Lubbock Police Department, Neal Barron.

It was around 7:30 p.m. Monday night when officers got a call that someone at the Bolton’s on 38th Street and Avenue Q was carrying a shotgun. Dispatch informed police they heard a gunshot over the phone while speaking with a witness.

When police arrived, Garcia fled in his car. Police attempted to stop him but called off the chase after discovering there were no injured victims at the Bolton’s.

Garcia later returned to the Bolton’s where police chased him again, ultimately stopping him at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue.

“Due to use of force against the officers, they discharged their duty firearms – sticking the suspect,” said Barron.

Garcia was shot after using force against the officers and was taken to UMC with serious injuries.

The three officers involved placed on administrative leave, which according to police is standard procedure.

“Administrative leave is not any indication of wrongdoing. It merely allows for the investigative and policy review process to take place effectively,” said Barron.

Officers at the Bolton’s found a victim of aggravated assault, identified as Tyrese Robinson. Garcia fired a shot before pointing the gun at Robinson.

Police served Garcia with an aggravated assault arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon, but expect other charges to come as the investigation continues.

LPD mentioning resisting law enforcement incidents like these are rising not only in Lubbock but around the country.

“I don’t think our uptick in those areas are as high and many other places but we experience that type of crime in Lubbock and we actively put units in places where we can prevent that when we can,” said Barron.

AS of Tuesday evening Garcia was still at UMC in critical but stable condition. Garcia also held on a $300,000 bond since being served the arrest warrant.