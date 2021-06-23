Police identify victim in deadly North Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas– One person is dead, and police identified the victim in a North Lubbock crash early Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Isaiah Green, 20, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of 4th Street before 2:00 a.m. for a one-vehicle crash, according to police.

Green was found with serious injuries and was taken to University Medical Center by EMS, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An eyewitness at the crash told EverythingLubbock.com it resulted from a chase with law enforcement.

“He spun out and almost hit another vehicle in the right lane. He was in the left lane. I saw his vehicle basically get impacted in half,” the eyewitness said.” The police were like already chasing him, so they were on the scene pretty quickly. They started trying to break open his door. They did and [he] was still unresponsive, no noises or anything from inside the car. They finally did get him out, but he was unresponsive and unconscious.”

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Life-threatening injuries reported in crash, 4700 block of 4th Street

4700 block of 4th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4700 block of 4th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4700 block of 4th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4700 block of 4th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

4700 block of 4th Street. (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

Read the full news release from LPD below:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Tuesday [Wednesday] morning collision that resulted in the death of 20 a year-old-male.

The Texas Tech Police Department was involved in a pursuit shortly before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday [Wednesday], June 23rd in the westbound lanes of 4th street. The Texas Tech Police Department discontinued the pursuit based on unsafe speeds. A short time later, the vehicle, which was continuing to travel at a high rate of speed, passed a Lubbock Police officer who had just finished an unrelated traffic stop. The LPD officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but by the time the officer was able to locate the vehicle, it had crashed in the 4800 block of 4th street.

Upon arrival, the officer located 20-year-old Isaiah Green, who was transported to University Medical Center by ambulance with life-threatening injuries. Green was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Green lost control near the intersection of 4th Street and Toledo Avenue, crashing into multiple trees and a brick wall.

The investigation is on-going.