Police identify victim in Friday’s fatal crash

This is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on August 14 in the 5600 block of Avenue U.

A Chevy pickup truck, driven by 39-year-old Eric Martinez, was traveling northbound on Avenue U and a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound.

Martinez lost control of the pickup truck and collided with the Malibu. Martinez was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Malibu, 21-year-old Dilalable Guerra, was transported to UMC with serious injuries and the passenger, 20-year-old Isaiah Guartuche, was also transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.