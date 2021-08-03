Police identify victims in deadly Central Lubbock crash Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, the Lubbock Police Department released the identities of the two individuals involved in a fatal one-vehicle crash Saturday.

The crash occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 2800 block of the Interstate 27 northbound access road.

According to LPD, Dalton McCandless, 31, was pronounced deceased at the crash scene.

His wife, Lisa Morris, 34, was seriously injured and transported to University Medical Center.

LPD said Monday, “a GMC Envoy was traveling northbound in the access road when it veered to the right and left the roadway. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a parking lot of a business. The passenger was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries.”

Meanwhile, a police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com revealed an argument between the couple, and the actions of the husband led to the crash.