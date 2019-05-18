Local News

Police investigate crash between SUV and motorcycle in West Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas - Emergency crews responded to a two vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in West Lubbock early Saturday evening.

The accident was reported around 6:15 p.m. at 19th Street and West Loop 289.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital.

Police were unable to confirm if the individual was transported by ambulance or private vehicle. 

This story will be updated as a receive additional updates. 
 

 

