Police investigate early morning shooting in East Lubbock, 2 arrested

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday morning in East Lubbock, according to police.

The shooting occurred around 5:00 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 7th Street.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com officers responded to the scene following reports of shots fired in a drive-by shooting.

Two suspects fled the scene but were later apprehended by police.

Tydrick Quashawn Ranson, 20 and Tikece Keyvion Jolly, 18 were arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

An officer at the police desk was not able to confirm specifics on a gunshot victim. However, jail records said Ranson and Jolly were both held for aggravated assault with bodily injury.

Ranson was also charged with evading arrest/detention, speeding, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jolly was also charged with evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and violating a promise to appear.

Tydrick Quashawn Ranson (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

Tikece Keyvion Jolly (Photo from the Lubbock County Detention Center)

This story will be updated as we receive more information from LPD.