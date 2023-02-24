LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, the Lubbock Police Department was investigating reports of a shooting in a Lubbock neighborhood.

The incident was reported at 1:52 a.m., when several people reported hearing gunshots in the 1300 block of 27th Street, according to LPD.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings on the street and a home with bullet holes. However, no one was found inside the home.

At 2:19 a.m., the University Medical Center called the police department saying they had a gunshot victim admitted to the hospital.

Officers discovered that the victim was involved in the 1300 27th Street shooting.

Later at 5:45 a.m., a second gunshot victim was found at 3415 East 18th Street with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to UMC to be treated.

The severity of injuries was not yet known.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as they become available.