Police investigate homicide in Levelland late Saturday evening

LEVELLAND, Texas – The Levelland Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred late Saturday evening on the north side of the city.



According to the Levelland & Hockley County News-Press, the incident occurred in the 400 block of East Jackson Street around 10:25 p.m.

The newspaper said Jeremy Atchison had been arrested in connection with the case.

According to Hockley County jail records, Atchison is charged with one count of capital murder and evading arrest.

No bond had been set, as of early Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information from authorities.