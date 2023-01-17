PLAINVIEW, Texas — The Plainview Police Department was investigating a shooting Monday that left a man critically injured and another man arrested.

Below is a press release from the Plainview Police Department.

On Monday (01/16/2023), at approximately 10:02 p.m., City of Plainview Police Department Officers were dispatched to 910 W 28th Street in reference to a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, later identified as Tevin Baker, with numerous gunshot wounds to his arms and torso area. Plainview EMS transported Mr. Baker to Covenant Hospital Plainview for treatment. He is currently in critical condition at Covenant Hospital Lubbock.

During the investigation, it was determined that Tevin Baker was visiting Marquiese Perkins, at his apartment residence, when an argument ensued. While arguing both Perkins and Baker allegedly brandished firearms and then discharged them at each other. Perkins was not wounded by any of the shots fired.

Officers placed Perkins in handcuffs, and while being detained, he caused damage to a patrol car by forcefully kicking the rear doors. Perkins was transported to the Hale County Sheriff’s Department where he is being charged with Criminal Mischief.

The alleged shootout between both men is still being investigated by the Plainview Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. If you, or someone you know, has information relevant to the investigation, please call Detective Chris Hall at (806) 296-1145.