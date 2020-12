LUBBOCK, Texas — One person died after a shots fired call just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Flint Avenue, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 4:23 p.m., according to LPD. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to the scene as well.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.