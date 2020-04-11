Police investigate shooting in South Lubbock early Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas – Officers with the Lubbock Police Department responded to the scene of a reported shooting in South Lubbock early Saturday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:00 p.m. in the area of South Loop 289 and University Avenue.

At least one person was transported from the scene by ambulance to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to emergency radio traffic.

Police closed off a portion of the Target parking lot adjacent to the Wendy’s.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Tower Camera)

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.