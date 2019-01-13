Police investigate shooting outside of Central Lubbock club early Sunday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

On January 13th at approximately 3:30 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department received reports of shots fired outside a club in the 5000 block of Avenue Q. Officers located a 35-year-old male outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Through the initial investigation, it appears there was some sort of altercation outside the club at which point shots were fired and the victim was struck. The suspect is believed to be a Hispanic female.

This case remains under investigation.

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)