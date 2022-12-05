LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call at a motel on the 900 block of 66th Street.

According to a report from the Lubbock Police Department, an employee told an officer that a man was standing inside the lobby for a short time. Then, a second man walked up just outside the lobby and the first man seemed to go confront him.

The two began fighting and even wrestling in some small shrubs outside. Next the employee told LPD there was a “loud sound.”

The men took off – one on a bike – in different directions.

The police report said nobody was found injured and the suspects were not located.

“At the time of investigation, there was not enough information to determine who shot and if they were shooting at a person or just recklessly firing,” the police report said.

Evidence was collected at the scene but there no blood, according to the police report.