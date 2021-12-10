Police investigate social media threat related to Irons Middle School

LUBBOCK, Texas — One student at Irons Middle School was threatened Tuesday by another student after several messages were sent in a Snapchat group chat, according to a police report.

The suspect/student said in the group chat that this victim/student ‘had talked to a certain girl,’ according to the report. The victim said that this was not true.

The suspect told the victim that he was going to ‘lay hands’ on him the next day, December 8, at 9:30 a.m. in the school’s bathroom, according to the report.

The victim then told his father he did not want to go to school the next day. They went to the school the next day and spoke with the principal.

The victim told both his father and the principal that the suspect had posted pictures of a gun on social media, according to the report.

The father of the victim said others in the group chat started deleting message because they did not want to get involved.

Lubbock ISD and the superintendent are aware of the suspect, according to the report.

Erin Gregg, executive director of communications and community relations for LISD, shared her thoughts on the incident.

“Lubbock ISD takes any threat to the safety of our students and staff seriously and investigates every report thoroughly,” Gregg said.

Gregg said after a full investigation, it was determined that there was no viable threat to the campus.

“The communication our families receive about these events is intended to keep them informed and demonstrate our commitment to keeping our students and staff safe,” Gregg said.