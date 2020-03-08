Police investigate Sunday morning murder in East Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Just before 5 a.m. the Lubbock Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 3300 block of E. 16th Street.

When officers arrived, they located 79-year-old Wanda Porter inside the residence, unresponsive. Porter was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene.

Based on the initial investigation, 49-year-old Leticia Smith was taken into custody and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center. She was booked on charges of capital murder and resisting arrest.

This case remains under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(News release from the Lubbock Police Department)