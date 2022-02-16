HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Hobbs Police Department:

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at approximately 6:19 PM hours, officers with the Hobbs Police Department responded to 2405 N. Jefferson (Four Season Apartments) in reference to a disturbance call.



Upon arrival, officers located Cheyenne Land (27 YOA) of Hobbs unresponsive inside the residence. Hobbs EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures. Land was pronounced deceased on scene.



Investigators have conducted multiple interviews, and an autopsy will be performed in the coming days.



This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.



