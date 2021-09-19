Police investigate report of shots fired at Lubbock park Sunday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — Officers with the Lubbock Police Department investigated a report of shots fired at a neighborhood park Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Birch Avenue at Washington Park.

LPD told EverythingLubbock.com there was reports of multiple gunshots in the area.

UMC EMS was called to the scene following reports of a possible gunshot victim, however LPD said no victim was located at the scene.

Police later confirmed that two victims with gunshot wounds arrived by private vehicle at University Medical Center.

However, police told EverythingLubbock.com they could not confirm if both incidents were related.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive additional information.