Police investigating after ‘gruesome scene’ in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities were on scene Thursday morning for a death investigation near the Pioneer Condos on Broadway and Avenue K, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police said one person was found dead around 5:00 a.m. after authorities were called to check someone.

An officer told a photojournalist that it was “a gruesome scene,” and said authorities were under the impression that a person was decapitated.

The officer could not confirm whether it was a suicide, and said the incident was under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.