Police investigating attempted kidnapping in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police confirmed Wednesday that an investigation was underway for an attempted kidnapping that occurred Monday in North Lubbock.

According to a police report, an officer responded at approximately 7:45 p.m. to a home in the 3400 block of Erskine Street.

The woman of the home told the officer her daughter and her daughter’s friend were playing outside on a swing in the front yard.

An unknown man wearing all black and a black mask attempted to approach the girls slowly and stick out his hand to one of the girls, police said.

Then, the woman said both girls came running into the house.

According to police, the suspect ran eastbound to the 3300 block of Erskine Street before getting into a white pickup truck parked on the road.

The pickup turned onto Indiana Avenue and headed south, but was not located Wednesday.

The case remained under investigation by police.