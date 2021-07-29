Police issue BOLO for man wanted on agg assault charge

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — The Littlefield Police Department asked for public help to find Jason Ray Peterson, 39, who was wanted for an aggravated assault warrant.

“Peterson has access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said.

Peterson was described as a white male, 5’09” tall and 260 pounds. He was also described as having hazel eyes and black hair.

Police said he drives a brown 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with license plates NHW-9432.

“He is known to travel back and forth from Portales, New Mexico to Littlefield and to the Permian Basin,” police said.

Anyone with information can call the Littlefield Police Department at 806-385-5161.