LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help identifying and finding two suspects that were “believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.’

This came after EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that a Dollar General store on 82nd Street was robbed at gunpoint with a rifle on Monday, according to a police report.

Image of suspect provided by LPD

Image of suspect provided by LPD

Image of suspect’s vehicle provided by LPD

According to LPD, the suspects in that robbery were also believed to be connected to a robbery in the 2800 block of Slide Road on Monday morning and another in the 4000 block of Chicago Avenue on Wednesday night.

“It is believed the suspects arrived and left each of the scenes in a white 2010-2013 Lexus GX 460,” LPD stated in a press release.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous, according to LPD.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two suspects believed to be connected to three separate aggravated robberies.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2800 block of Slide Road at 7:34 a.m. and the 1600 block of 82nd Street at 9:46 p.m. on January 9th, and the 4000 block of Chicago Avenue at 10:02 p.m. on January 11th.

It is believed the suspects arrived and left each of the scenes in a white 2010-2013 Lexus GX 460. One of the suspects, believed to be a Hispanic male, enters the businesses and shows a sawed-off, bolt action .410 gauge shotgun and demands money from the register.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

(End of release)