LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police would like to double check the safety of a mother and daughter who have not been heard from since arriving in Lubbock from Guam. LPD released a statement just before midnight Friday night.

“We are asking for the public’s help in assisting our department regarding a welfare check for two individuals: 28-year-old Catherine Little – who is 5’7” & 175lbs, and her daughter, 3-year-old Lillian Rose Little – who is 3’ & 28 lbs,” LPD said.

“We want to reiterate there is no indication at this time a crime has been committed,” a police statement said.

At 3:16 a.m. Saturday, a 7-second video was posted in the comments section of a post on the KLBK Facebook page.

The woman in the video said, “Hi, this is Catherine Little. Me and my daughter are safe, and we left of our own free will.”

“[Investigators] are still in the process of trying to contact her,” police said Saturday (9:47 a.m.) in response to questions from EverythingLubbock.com. “This continues to be a welfare check and there is still no indication a crime has occurred.”

Her family acknowledged the video and asked the public to keep looking.

While Lubbock Police said in the late Friday statement, “they are not considered missing,” the family of Catherine and Lillian Little most certainly used the word “missing.”

“They are not considered missing, or endangered. We are merely sending this out in hopes of conducting a welfare check,” LPD’s statement said.

The family has a different take on the situation.

“[Catherine] has some medical conditions that make her susceptible to people convincing her to do things that aren’t always in her best interests,” Gwen Harrod, Catherine’s mother, said. “Because of these conditions, Catherine has the mentality of someone who is 12 to 14 years old.”

Catherine’s family in Guam posted on social media, “Due to her status she has been put on the missing/exploited persons list.”

EverythingLubbock.com tried to reach out police in Guam on Friday but we were unsuccessful.

LPD said, “If anyone recognizes them, or knows where they are, we ask that they call the front desk at (806) 775-2817.”