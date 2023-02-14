LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in finding Patrick Bradley, 50, who is wanted for Aggravated Assault over a Saturday morning shooting that left a man dead.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 1300 block of 35th Street just after 3:00 a.m. and found Clifton Holman, 38, with “multiple gunshot wounds.” Holman was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

“Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears there was an altercation at a business that was being used as an illegal after-hours club when the shooting took place,” a press release from LPD stated.

Anyone with details about Bradley’s location was asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Police said callers could be eligible for a reward and may remain anonymous.

