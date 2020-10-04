Police: Man arrested in connection to Saturday morning shooting in Seminole

SEMINOLE, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Seminole Police Department:

On Saturday, October 3, 2020 at approximately 7:02 AM, the Seminole Police Department received a call of a gunshot victim at the Seminole Memorial Hospital.

The victim, identified as Eddie Lee Rodriquez, 40 years of age, was shot in the hand and leg by a known subject.

[The] investigation led to the scene of the shooting which was located at the 700 block of Carlsbad.

The investigation identified the shooter as Johan Klassen Klassen, 38 years of age.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second degree felony.

At approximately 2:00 PM, Johan Klassen was located in the 300 Block of County Road 306.

With the assistance of the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office, Klassen was taken into custody without further incident and transported to the Gaines County Detention Center.

(News release from the Seminole Police Department)