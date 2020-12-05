Police release name of victim in deadly Lubbock Walmart shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:
On December 4, shortly after 3:45 p.m., 20-year-old Kaleb Vasquez fatally shot 42-year-old Roel Munoz at Walmart, located at 702 W. Loop 289.
Vasquez fled the scene and later attempted to carjack a vehicle at Stripes, located at 1818 Avenue A. He was then located by LPD Patrol, LPD Crime Suppression Unit, TAG, ATF, LSO, DPS 105 and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.
Vasquez was arrested without incident and transported to Lubbock County Detention Center. He was booked on a murder warrant and the bond is set at $500,000.
This case is still under investigation by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit
