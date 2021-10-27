Police SWAT near TTU campus for “operation” details not released yet.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Video from just east of Texas Tech showed police cars and what appeared to be a police SWAT vehicle. Police have not yet released details.

One police unit was blocking a traffic circle in the area.

At 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a message from Texas Tech said: Currently there is a law enforcement operation taking place in the 2400 block of Glenna Goodacre Blvd. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to the TTU campus. Updates will follow as necessary.

A photojournalist was working to get more information. At about 12:15 p.m. he reported SWAT and police negotiators were on scene.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.