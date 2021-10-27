Police SWAT near TTU campus for “operation” details not released yet.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Near Texas Tech campus (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Video from just east of Texas Tech showed police cars and what appeared to be a police SWAT vehicle. Police have not yet released details.

One police unit was blocking a traffic circle in the area.

At 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, a message from Texas Tech said: Currently there is a law enforcement operation taking place in the 2400 block of Glenna Goodacre Blvd. Please avoid the area. There is no threat to the TTU campus. Updates will follow as necessary.

A photojournalist was working to get more information. At about 12:15 p.m. he reported SWAT and police negotiators were on scene.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

Near Texas Tech campus (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar