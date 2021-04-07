Police officer dragged 100 feet or more in Lubbock traffic stop gone wrong, LPD report says

LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock Police officer was injured during a traffic stop in East Lubbock on Monday, April 5, according to a police report.

Just after 2:30 a.m, an officer was patrolling the 3000 block of Idalou Road, when he saw a vehicle without a license plate.

The officer, according to the report, tried to pull over the vehicle when it stopped at 1700 East 19th Street and was in the left-hand turn lane.

The officer then got out of his patrol vehicle and walked up to the suspect’s vehicle. The suspect was told to turn off his vehicle.

The suspect then told the officer something to the effect of “why” or “what for.”

After that, the officer attempted to reach into the suspect’s vehicle to “hit the kill switch” on the vehicle when the suspect started to drive off.

The officer grabbed onto the suspect’s vehicle to gain control, but he was unsuccessful.

The suspect started to drive away, and the officer said he could not release his hand from the vehicle in time.

The officer said he was dragged by the suspect’s vehicle for approximately 100 to 120 feet.

Eventually, according to the report, the officer was able to get his hand free.

The suspect’s vehicle got away, and the officer was taken to University Medical Center for his injuries.

Police said they were attempting to get photos and video of the suspect. This is a developing story.