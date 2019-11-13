UPDATED – Police officers, crime scene vehicle respond to field in West Lubbock – related to Maegan Hembree case

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police officers and a crime scene vehicle responded Wednesday morning to field near the 5000 block of Milwaukee Avenue. Officers from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Police said officers were there to look for evidence in the Maegan Hembree case. Hembree has been missing for six years. A person of interest was named in her case but not criminal charges.

Specifically, a spokesperson said by email, “We are conducting a search in reference to the Maegan Hembree case based on credible information. The investigation is ongoing.”

Video from the scene showed officers covering something with a tarp.

LCSO released an updated statement just before noon Wednesday.

The Metro Unit conducted a search of approximately 200 acres of open land with Human Remain Detection Canines on November 11th & 12th. The canines are being provided by the Texas Parks & Wildlife personnel and their connection with certified remains detection animals from other search agencies. The property begins in the 6000 block of Upland Avenue and spans a rectangular area approximately 900 feet wide from Upland east until it borders the Milwaukee Avenue area. The property also surrounds the Water Rampage complex. This search is generated as the fifth follow up search connected to Maegan Hembree (missing person) since February 26, 2013. The search is based on proximity to the last known location of Maegen on the date that she went missing and is not based on any new or evidentiary information.

The Sheriff’s Office MOV will be on scene and CSI Sgt. Robby Holbert worked with Sgt. Fletcher and the LPD ID personnel to secure and process any scene or areas that are created as a result of the canine search. Due to several images made available from the City of Lubbock GIS mapping department and from publicly accessed satellite imagery we did not plan a grid type over the ground search in connection with this event.

Today is a follow-up training from the search that yielded with no results.

It has been six years since the disappearance of 30-year-old Maegan Hembree last seen on February 26, 2013. Investigators with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Metropolitan Special Crimes unit continue to search for answers and are asking the public’s help to bring closure to the family.

Anyone with information on this case are ask to call Crime Line at 806-741-100 or the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1600.

Near Milwaukee and MSF (Nexstar/Staff)

