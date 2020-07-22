Police provide new details on Tuesday SWAT standoff in Central Lubbock neighborhood

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Police provided an update Wednesday after multiple officers, including the SWAT team, as well as negotiators, were prompted to respond to a home in Central Lubbock Tuesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of 36th Street in reference to a man whom investigators said was a suspect in a recent burglary, according to police.

36th and Knoxville standoff [Nexstar staff]



Police said Shane Allen Ryan Lester, 29, was known to be a felon, so officers attempted to detain him at the home. Other residents inside the home came out.

After a short standoff with negotiators, Lester was talked into coming out of the home.

He was arrested without further incident, according to police.

