Police provide update on fatal Central Lubbock pedestrian crash Saturday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Interstate 27 at 4:27 a.m. on Saturday, January 22nd for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 50 year-old Miguel Ramirez Jr. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ramirez was walking east along the northbound lanes of I-27, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The investigation is on-going.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

