Police provide update on fatal Central Lubbock pedestrian crash Saturday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Saturday morning collision that left one man dead.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of Interstate 27 at 4:27 a.m. on Saturday, January 22nd for reports of a collision with injuries involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located 50 year-old Miguel Ramirez Jr. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Ramirez was walking east along the northbound lanes of I-27, when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north.

The investigation is on-going.

  • (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)
  • (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar