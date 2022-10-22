LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday, the Lubbock Police Department released additional information concerning a fatal shooting that occurred late Friday evening on the north side of the city.

The shooting occurred in the in 200 block of North Avenue R. around 11:00 p.m.

According to a press release from LPD, officers located Severo Losoya, 55, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Losoya was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

LPD said it appeared Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot, based on their investigation.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

200 block of North Avenue R (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

You can read the Lubbock Police Department press release below.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday night shooting in North Lubbock that left one man dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. on October 21 for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located 55-year-old Severo Losoya with a gunshot wound to the head. Losoya was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Losoya was standing near his vehicle on the sidewalk when he was shot.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.