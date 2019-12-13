Police provide update on home explosion and fire in Brownfield

BROWNFIELD, Texas — Brownfield Police on Friday morning provided an update on the house explosion and fire that injured two men.

Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of South 2nd Street at about 11:19 a.m. Thursday.

On Friday, police publicly identified the men as Gustavo Perez and Sergio Mendez. Police said Mendez is from Lubbock. Initially they were taken to Brownfield Regional Medical Center.

Police said the victims’ injuries include burns to the hands and face, but they’re in stable condition at a Lubbock hospital.

Police said the explosion happened when the men were connecting a propane tank to a heater and did not properly connect it.