PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, the Plainview Police Department provided an update following a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

The shooting occurred in the 2100 block of Dimmitt Road, outside the Goodfellas Bar and Grill, just after 9:00 p.m.

According to a press release from PPD, officers found Carlos Salinas, 41, in the parking lot of the business with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Hale County Airport and then flown to a Lubbock hospital for treatment.

Salinas was reported in stable condition as of Monday, the press release said.

Police identified his shooter as Angel Chavez, 37.



Chavez was questioned following the shooting, along with several witnesses to the incident.

According to the press release, Salinas was outside the business displaying a handgun and threatening others.

Another individual attempted to convince Salinas to put his gun down.

Meanwhile, police said Chavez obtained a gun from his vehicle.

Police said Salinas then pointed the gun at the individual trying to calm him down.

Chavez then fired several shots in defense of the other individual, striking Salinas in the torso and legs.

Police collected both the firearms as evidence.

As of Monday, no arrest(s) had been made. Both Salinas and Chavez could face charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.



You can read the Plainview Police Department press release below:



On Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 at just past 9:00 p.m., City of Plainview Police and EMS responded to reports of shots fired at Goodfellas Bar and Grill in Plainview, Texas. Police Officers found Carlos Salinas (41) in the parking lot of the business with multiple gunshot wounds to the his upper body and legs. Salinas was taken to Hale County Airport and flown to Lubbock for treatment. The person who shot Salinas, identified as Angel Chavez (37), was questioned regarding the incident. Several witnesses to the event were also identified and provided statements. The preliminary investigation into the shooting indicates that Salinas was outside of the business displaying a handgun and threatening others. Another individual stepped out in an attempt to convince Salinas to put the gun down. At that time Chavez obtained his .45 caliber firearm from his vehicle. Salinas pointed his gun at the person attempting to calm him down at which time Chavez fired his gun in defense of the other person striking Salinas in the torso and legs.

The .380 Ruger in the possession of Salinas and .45 Caliber H&K handgun belonging to Chavez were collected as evidence. No arrest has been made at this time and the incident is still under investigation. No other person was injured during the event and no property is reported as damaged. Both Salinas and Chavez could face charges for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Salinas is reported to be in stable condition. The business remained closed and Detectives remained on the property late into the night investigating the shooting.