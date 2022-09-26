LUBBOCK, Texas — Jorge Roberto Nunez, 50, was arrested after stabbing Juan Martinez, 41, following an altercation in Southwest Lubbock late Saturday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Police received a call for disturbance at the Hibachi Express in the 4400 block of 114th street around 11:08 p.m.

Martinez was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries due to his stab wound. Nunez was transported with minor injuries from the fight.

After being medically cleared, Nunez was taken to Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Monday, Nunez bond was posted at $80,000.