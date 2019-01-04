Police provide update on Thursday night shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas - On Friday afternoon, Lubbock Police were “still working to determine” what happened during a shooting Thursday evening.

Police said officers were called to the 5700 block of 50th Street for a report of shots fired at about 9:30 p.m. Police said a man suffered a serious but not life-threatening gunshot injury.

A video on Facebook, which has since been taken down, showed the shooting victim firing multiple shots at someone off camera. Then roughly 15 seconds later, the audio portion seemed to indicate one more shot rang out and the victim was injured.

Police issued the following statement:

On January 3rd, just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 5700 block of 50th Street for reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The male was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

During the initial on scene investigation, it appears inconsistent information was provided to officers about the incident. Investigators are still working to determine what occurred. This case and the circumstances surrounding the shots fired remain under investigation.

