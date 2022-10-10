LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the Lubbock Police Department reported a teenager was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning on the south side of the city.

Police were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street around 4:00 a.m. for shots fired.

Officers located Dylan Montes, 17, with serious injuries.

He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.

As of Monday, LPD said no arrests have been made.

2300 block of 143rd Street on Saturday, October 9, 2022 (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff) Dylan Montes (Photo provided to EverythingLubbock.com by family)

Below is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.



The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting in South Lubbock that left a 17-year-old dead. Officers were called to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on October 8, at 4:01 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located Dylan Montes with serious injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.