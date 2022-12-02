LUBBOCK, Texas – Thursday night around 10:00 p.m., a pursuit in Levelland ended in shots being fired at a deputy, according to a press release from the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Levelland Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Texas Department of Public Safety, arrested two individuals related to a vehicle pursuit, and aggravated assault offenses.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed attempting to evade a Levelland Police officer near West Avenue and SH 114 in Levelland. A deputy located the vehicle on SH 114 west of College Avenue and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for violations. The driver began to evade multiple law enforcement officers at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour eastbound along SH 114.

While deputies pursued the vehicle, an occupant is alleged to have fired multiple shots at the lead deputy. In the area of SH 114 and Quail Road, the vehicle became disabled and two occupants fled in a further attempt to evade officers. The passenger, identified as Leopoldo Martinez, 33, of Lubbock, was apprehended after a short foot pursuit in a field east of Quail Road after a taser deployment by the deputy.

With the assistance of the other agencies, a perimeter was established to contain the second individual while officers searched the area. The driver, identified as Leroy Martinez, 32, of Lubbock, was later located in a field between SH 114 and Armadillo Road, east of Quail Road and taken into custody without further incident. Additional evidence was recovered at the scene that included a firearm and a bullet-proof vest. No officers were injured during the pursuit or apprehensions of individuals.

Villarreal has been booked on the following charges: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against Peace Officer; Evading Arrest/Detention; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon.

Martinez was booked on the following: Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon Against Peace Officer; Evading Arrest/Detention in Vehicle; Evading Arrest/Detention with Previous Conviction; Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility; Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon; Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Felon; Parole Violation Warrant.

Both individuals are being held with bonds totalling $210,000 for Martinez, and $105,000 for

Villarreal.

Due to the continuing partnership with our fellow officers and neighboring agencies, as well as the professionalism and work of personnel, this situation came to a safe resolution with no injuries to officers, nor involved subjects. We are thankful for our partner agencies and their dedication to helping us all protect our communities from such actions.

Additional charges may be pending as the investigation is ongoing. All subjects are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

