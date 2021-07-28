Police release artist’s sketch after skeletal remains found in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released an artist sketch Wednesday morning related to skeletal remains found March 15 in the 1600 block of Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Police also previously released an image of a ring found with the remains.

Police said the sketch is a facial reconstruction of someone between the ages of 15 and 30. Police said he had a partial upper denture.

Police said someone walking a dog found the remains and called LPD. Police said there was no identifying information at the scene.

Anyone with information can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Police released the following statement:

Anyone with relevant information can contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000 or Inv. George Madrigal at 806-300-6685. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.