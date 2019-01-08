Police release name of driver in Monday evening crash in East Lubbock

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Nexstar Media Group/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Police Department:

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department’s Crash Investigation Unit are continuing their investigation into a Monday evening crash that sent one person to the hospital.

Lubbock Police were called to East 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 6:08 p.m., Monday, January 7th, following reports of a semi-tractor trailer colliding with a pick-up truck.

Upon arrival, officers located the driver of the pick-up, 75 year-old Levolla Jackson. Jackson was transported to UMC by ambulance with serious injuries. At last check, Jackson was in stable condition.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the driver of the semi, who was headed west-bound, was in the process of turning south at the intersection when the collision occurred with Jackson, who was traveling east.

Investigators are asking any members of the public who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Detective McPherson at 775-2762.

