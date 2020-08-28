Police release name of man found shot and killed Thursday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police provided the name of a shooting victim in a statement Thursday night.

He was identified as Wade Parramore, 36.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies, Lubbock Police and EMS responded just after 7:00 a.m. to the 9900 block of County Road 6900 (50th Street west of the city limits).

A woman who was walking her dog found a man dead. The woman, who did not want to be publicly identified, said she heard shots fired hours beforehand. She said the man was dead on his back next to his car which was still running.

Deputies called for the Metro Crimes Unit which is why Lubbock Police also responded. The Metro unit is a joint operation of the LPD and LCSO.

The following is a statement from LPD on behalf the Metro Crimes Unit:

Metro Responds to Death Investigation

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit responded to a death investigation at Loop 88 RV Park, located at 9902 CR 6900.

Just after 7:00 a.m., the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a body in the area. Upon arrival, one victim was located and pronounced deceased. That victim has been identified as 36-year-old Wade Parramore.

The investigation is ongoing.