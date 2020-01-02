Police release names of two people seriously injured in East Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Major Crash Unit investigators with the Lubbock Police Department responded to a major crash in the 300 block of East Loop 289 at East 4th Street.

Around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 1, officers responded to the area for a crash involving a pickup truck. Based on the initial investigation, it appears the truck was northbound in the 400 block of the East Loop 289 Access Road, approaching the intersection of East 4th Street. The truck failed to stop at the stop sign and continued northbound crossing East 4th Street. The truck lost control, exited the roadway on the left side and continued up the embankment. The truck rolled back down the embankment and came to a rest on the left land of the northbound access road.

The driver of the truck, 31-year-old Johnny Joe Hernandez Jr., and the passenger, 29-year-old Salina Garcia, were both ejected to the vehicle. Hernandez and Garcia were transported by EMS to UMC with serious injuries.

The Major Crash Unit investigation is ongoing.

(This is a press release from LPD)

