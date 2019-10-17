Police release new info on Wednesday chase, related to ATM theft

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wanted for multiple thefts, two suspects were arrested by the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday after a chase through Central Lubbock around 2:15 p.m.

According to an LPD statement, Mark Melendez, 32, and Amy Martinez, 33, were arrested in connection to the theft of an ATM out of Kwik Mart at 4201 Boston Ave., and an additional burglary at Memphis Laundry, 4907 Memphis Ave.

Police said an undercover officer spotted the suspects’ truck near the intersection of 42nd Street and Avenue P. The officer began to follow them, police said.

After the suspects realized they were being followed, police said officers began to pursue them.

The chase ended after the suspects crashed into a truck near 38th Street and University Avenue and ran away, police said. According to LPD, the driver of the truck received minor injuries in the crash.

The following is the full release from LPD:

On Oct. 16, Lubbock Police Officers successfully apprehended suspects wanted for theft of an ATM out of Kwik Mart at 4201 Boston Ave., and an additional recent burglary at Memphis Laundry, 4907 Memphis Ave.

At 2:15 p.m. Oct. 16, a crime suppression officer recognized an older model white pickup truck with two occupants near the intersection of 42nd Street and Avenue P as the vehicle related to the ATM theft. After calling for backup, the officer, in an unmarked vehicle, followed the suspects until the driver recognized he was being followed and fled.

Officers pursed the suspects, eventually traveling westbound on 38th Street. At Avenue L, an officer attempted a forcible stop, but due to the speeds of the suspect truck, abandoned the action. The driver continued to travel westbound on 38th Street, yielded to traffic at Avenue Q, and proceeded through the red traffic signal.

Officers stopped for cross traffic at Avenue Q. The suspect continued west on 38th Street, increasing his speed and distance from the officers. The officers crossed Avenue Q and continued their pursuit at a distance. As officers approached University Avenue, they were able to see the suspect truck had collided with a pickup truck traveling northbound on University Avenue and the suspects were fleeing on foot. Officers continued their pursuit and apprehended the suspects shortly after.

The driver of the victim pickup truck was transported to Covenant Medical Center with minor injuries.

Mark Melendez, 32, was arrested on the following charges:

Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence

Evade in a Vehicle

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Fail to Render Aid

Forgery

An Outstanding Felony Warrant

Amy Martinez, 33, was arrested on the following charges:

Evade in Vehicle

Evade Arrest/Detention

The crash is under further investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit, as per department policy for any crash resulting from a pursuit and involving significant damage or injury.