LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday in finding an “armed and dangerous” suspect identified as Jamaree Shepherd, 16, in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Ivan Reed. Shortly after we published this story on our website and social media, LPD provided an update and said Shepherd was found.

“Shepherd was taken into custody at 4:50 p.m in the 1200 block of Dover Avenue by Metro and TAG investigators,” LPD said. TAG is the Texas Anti-Gang Unit.

LPD said an officer responded to shots fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday. In a press release, police said it appeared that “an altercation occurred that ended in Reed being shot.”

Reed was found with serious injuries and taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is seeking the location of 16-year-old Jamaree Shepherd, who is wanted for the murder of 20-year-old Ivan Reed.

Lubbock Police Officers initially responded to reports of Shots Fired in the 2100 block of East 4th Street, at 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, December 25th.. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appeared an altercation occurred that ended in Reed being shot. Reed was located on scene with serious injuries.

Reed was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information related on the location of Shepherd is encouraged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward. Crime Line callers may remain anonymous.

Shepherd is considered armed and dangerous.

End of release